This Is Why Some Drivers Believe Older 4Runners Are Better Than New Ones

When prompted to input their opinions about whether the fifth- or sixth-generation 4Runner would be the better buy, Reddit users had plenty to say. One overwhelmingly popular option was that buying a new 4Runner is too risky, as it's a first model year release, and therefore the reliability track record is unknown. As a result, numerous users recommended buying the final year fifth-gen model, instead of taking a gamble on the all-new platform.

Other users chimed in, adding that it's a good idea to buy a fifth-gen model, wait for the sixth-gen to prove itself, and then simply sell the older model on and upgrade at that point. One of the top reasons given for this approach is that owners feel their 4Runners have remarkably strong resale values — a trait which is true for Toyotas in general.

Users over on the 4Runners forum gave additional reasons as to why they favor the older model. Many admire the fifth-gen's 14-year track record of reliability, but also appreciate the fact the older model sports more cargo room, and can be configured in a way that allows owners to sleep in the back — perfect for overlanding types who enjoy man-and-machine adventures.