This Is Why Some Drivers Believe Older 4Runners Are Better Than New Ones
Toyota sells a huge amount of cars all over the globe, and a key part of its success is the huge variety within the automaker's current model range. In keeping with current trends, the majority of Toyota models are SUVs, with the 4Runner stepping up as the brand's trail-ready option. The 4Runner first appeared in 1984, based on the Hilux pickup truck, which meant it was quite agricultural, but also a mean and hard-wearing off-roader.
Later models kept the adventurous spirit of the original 4Runner, but sported more creature comforts too, which enabled them to work just as well on-road as they did off. Toyota has only just dropped the sixth-gen 4Runner for 2025, and although it boasts a modern hybrid powertrain, and plenty of high-tech features, it's still just as capable as the models that preceded it. However, there is still a vocal part of the 4Runner community which prefers the fifth-gen model, largely due to the model's simplicity and proven V6 engine.
Here's what owners have to say about their 4Runner preferences
When prompted to input their opinions about whether the fifth- or sixth-generation 4Runner would be the better buy, Reddit users had plenty to say. One overwhelmingly popular option was that buying a new 4Runner is too risky, as it's a first model year release, and therefore the reliability track record is unknown. As a result, numerous users recommended buying the final year fifth-gen model, instead of taking a gamble on the all-new platform.
Other users chimed in, adding that it's a good idea to buy a fifth-gen model, wait for the sixth-gen to prove itself, and then simply sell the older model on and upgrade at that point. One of the top reasons given for this approach is that owners feel their 4Runners have remarkably strong resale values — a trait which is true for Toyotas in general.
Users over on the 4Runners forum gave additional reasons as to why they favor the older model. Many admire the fifth-gen's 14-year track record of reliability, but also appreciate the fact the older model sports more cargo room, and can be configured in a way that allows owners to sleep in the back — perfect for overlanding types who enjoy man-and-machine adventures.
There's plenty of reasons to consider a new 4Runner still
Regardless of the personal preference of owners and enthusiasts, very few people are hating on the new 4Runner, they just simply prefer the older one. In terms of fuel economy, power, and standard equipment, the new 4Runner wins hands-down when compared to its predecessor.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner, which we test drove earlier this year, starts at $40,770 — plus fees and destination charges — although more powerful hybrid models command significantly more. For this sum, Toyota will sell you the entry-level SR5 model, which boasts 278 horsepower, a 6,000-pound towing capacity, and a choice between rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. In terms of tech, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen features as standard, with the all-important wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems already equipped.
Those with an adventurous spirit may find they are better suited to either the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, or Trailhunter trims — all of which come equipped as standard with all-terrain tires, in addition to a plethora of other off-roading goodies. The latter commands over a $25,000 premium in comparison to the SR5 though, so many may find the new model's pricing forces them to reconsider, in which case the older fifth-gen may look more desirable.