Yes, Harley-Davidson Actually Made An Engine Just For Lawn Mowers

Without a doubt, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Harley-Davidson is motorcycles, with the company already having built a name for itself as one of the major motorcycle brands on the market. However, did you know that the brand has also dabbled in other products in the past? Although not among the most important moments in the company's history, it's still worth noting that Harley-Davidson almost became a household name for lawnmowers, or at least the engines powering them.

In 1929, 26 years after it was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson took an unusual turn by venturing into the production of engines specifically for commercial lawnmowers through a partnership with the Worthington Mower Company. H-D supplied single-cylinder, side-valve engines for Worthington's Overgreen lawnmowers. At the time, the golf industry was growing, so Worthington made these big machines for sprawling golf courses and public fields. Harley's engines were instrumental in powering them.

As to why Harley-Davidson entered the partnership, you need to understand that 1929 marked the start of the Great Depression, the longest and deepest downturn in the U.S. economy. To stay afloat, Harley, along with many other companies, had to diversify and look for other opportunities. By the time the economy began to stabilize, however, Harley opted to refocus on its motorcycles.