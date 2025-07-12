4Runner Vs. Land Cruiser: Which Is Better For Off-Roading?

Both the Toyota 4Runner and the Land Cruiser have been redesigned recently, and with both SUVs, there's a lot to like. The Land Cruiser took a three-year sabbatical from dealership showrooms, but it was reintroduced in the U.S. as a 2024 model riding on Toyota's TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture) global truck platform. It sports fresh styling that's both rugged and retro. In our recent test of the Land Cruiser, it performed well, getting top marks for its hybrid powertrain and its baked-in off-road prowess.

The 4Runner got a complete overhaul for 2025 as well. It rides on the same TNGA-F platform, with updated powertrains, a similarly fresh new look, and some serious off-road chops. With a lot of crossovers in their prices and performance, it's a tough decision between these two. The 4Runner has a wide selection of trim levels and an optional third row for big families, but the Land Cruiser offers a bit more refinement.

I've been testing vehicles on- and off-road for years, with lots of experience in the dirt. I've also had the opportunity to test both the Land Cruiser and the 4Runner. Both the Toyota SUVs are extremely capable, but if off-roading is your top priority, the 4Runner is likely the better choice. We'll get into the minutiae of available equipment and the static numbers, but from a test-driven perspective, the 4Runner is generally more focused on off-roading adventures and in its top trims it's better equipped to take you off the beaten path.