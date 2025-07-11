How Did The HMS Endeavour Sink And Where Was The Wreck Found?

The Endeavour returned to Britain in 1771 and was refitted to be used as a naval transport. With the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War, it was refitted again and renamed Lord Sandwich in 1775. Just three years later, it was strategically sunk off the coast of Newport to foil a French invasion.

Over the years, many wondered where the ship's final resting place was. However, it wasn't until the '90s that experts made the connection between the HMS Endeavour and Lord Sandwich, and the location remained a mystery. The case finally moved forward in 2022, when the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) announced that a specific wreck site in Newport Harbor, known as RI 2394, was confirmed as the resting place of HMS Endeavour. However, the Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project (RIMAP) stated that definitive proof was still pending. (same citation). In 2025, the ANMM confirmed its identification of the shipwreck site RI 2394 as the HM Endeavour.

The HMS Endeavour left a significant impact on the world, from helping botanists study and catalog previously undocumented Australian plants to serving as a pivotal point in European settlement in Australia. For years, its wreckage has lain peacefully on the ocean floor off Rhode Island, at depths between 39 and 43 feet below the surface. Some of the parts of the ship that were successfully discovered include its floors, cannons, and futtocks. If it were still whole and operational, perhaps it would still be in service today, alongside these old but timeless military ships.