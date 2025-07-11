Why Don't Fighter Jets Have Missiles That Fire Backwards?

When it comes to aerial combat, fighter jets are among the most lethal pieces of weaponry a military can let loose. From terrifying speeds, sophisticated targeting systems, and an overwhelming amount of firepower, these aircraft seem to have it all. Some of these fighter jets are even capable of hovering, taking off and landing vertically, giving them an even more intimidating aura than they already possess. Among the things that many, whether they are fighter jet enthusiasts or simply saw one at an event, a museum, or in a movie, know is that these war machines mainly fire their missiles forward.

The whole idea of backward-firing missiles on a fighter jet doesn't feel that out of place when you first entertain it. However, when you consider the physics typically involved when these aircraft are in flight, then things start to make sense. Most fighter jets are known to fly at blinding speeds. If these jets were to fire a missile backward, said missile would first have to overcome the jet's forward velocity before stabilizing and tracking toward its target. The amount of time and energy wasted here would likely hamper its chances of finding its mark.