Why Do Planes Have Phones For Flight Attendants? Here's How They're Used

Flying on a commercial airline means dealing with the TSA's rules regarding electronics, namely your cellphone, while onboard. But flight attendants have access to tethered phones throughout the journey for different reasons. These systems are part of how the crew stays connected and keeps everything on track, even when most of it goes unnoticed by those in the cabin.

Flight attendants use onboard phones to stay in constant contact with the cockpit, with other crew members throughout the cabin, and with the ground when needed. But it's not just for convenience — it's a key part of how the crew keeps the flight safe and coordinated. If there's an issue in the cabin, the interphone system gives them a direct line to the pilots without needing to leave their posts. The setup also lets attendants connect with other stations throughout the aircraft, so they can stay in sync during service or in case something goes wrong during the flight.

The same system that connects the crew also plugs into the aircraft's announcement setup. So when a pilot or flight attendant needs to make an announcement, their message automatically cuts through anything else playing, like movies, boarding music or pre-recorded messages. That's because the audio system is built with a clear priority structure: the flight deck comes first, followed by attendants, then automated content. It's a simple way to make sure passengers hear what matters, exactly when they need to.