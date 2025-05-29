What Happens If Someone Calls When Your Phone Is On Airplane Mode?

Most of us are familiar with the announcement flight attendants make before takeoff off asking us to stow our carry-on items and place our electronic devices in airplane mode. If you're a frequent flyer, you probably do this automatically without waiting for anyone to remind you. You know, once it's switched on, airplane mode turns off your phone's cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections. Although you can turn your phone's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections back on to use in-flight Wi-Fi while in airplane mode, your cellular service will remain disabled, leaving you unable to make or receive phone calls.

These days, many of us use airplane mode even when we're not on a flight. If your phone's battery is running low, you want to save data, or you just want to disconnect for a while, airplane mode is an easy way to do all of that without turning your phone off. While we have many uses for airplane mode today, the feature was originally introduced to comply with Federal Aviation Administration and international aviation regulations requiring passengers to disable wireless signals during flights to prevent potential interference with aircraft systems. When your phone is in airplane mode, it's cut off from the network, so incoming calls won't get through — at least, not via your phone's regular cellular connection. In most cases, your phone won't ring at all or show any sign that someone tried to reach you.

