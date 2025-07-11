Is The Fitbit Luxe Discontinued? Here's What We Know (And What To Buy Instead)

The Fitbit Luxe has been a fan favorite for its jewelry-like design. It's been appealing to those who wanted a relatively discreet tracker without a clunky or sporty-looking device on their wrist. It nailed the basics too, with reviews hailing it for its time, fitness stats, and sleep tracking — which isn't something you can say for a lot of budget fitness trackers. But if you've been trying to buy one recently in the U.S., you've likely discovered it has all but vanished from the market. The tracker is no longer listed on the official Google Store, which now only promotes the Charge 6 and Inspire 3. Looking at other major U.S. retailers only confirms this scarcity. Best Buy and Target have simply delisted the product. Walmart is one of the few platforms that still has it in stock, but only a few units are available.

So, has it truly met its demise? Google and Fitbit haven't made a grand announcement, but the signs are all there. Confusingly, while a Fitbit moderator did state in January 2024 that the Luxe hadn't been discontinued, another user reported that Fitbit support confirmed they would no longer sell that generation. This quiet phasing out isn't surprising to many, as it aligns with Google's broader strategy of streamlining the Fitbit lineup to prevent in-house competition with its own Pixel Watch family. Furthermore, a successor to the current April 2021 model was expected in 2023 but never materialized. All this only signals the end of the line for the fashion-focused tracker. Luckily, we've selected a couple of fashionable options with a similar vibe to the Luxe that you can buy as alternatives.