Is The Fitbit Luxe Discontinued? Here's What We Know (And What To Buy Instead)
The Fitbit Luxe has been a fan favorite for its jewelry-like design. It's been appealing to those who wanted a relatively discreet tracker without a clunky or sporty-looking device on their wrist. It nailed the basics too, with reviews hailing it for its time, fitness stats, and sleep tracking — which isn't something you can say for a lot of budget fitness trackers. But if you've been trying to buy one recently in the U.S., you've likely discovered it has all but vanished from the market. The tracker is no longer listed on the official Google Store, which now only promotes the Charge 6 and Inspire 3. Looking at other major U.S. retailers only confirms this scarcity. Best Buy and Target have simply delisted the product. Walmart is one of the few platforms that still has it in stock, but only a few units are available.
So, has it truly met its demise? Google and Fitbit haven't made a grand announcement, but the signs are all there. Confusingly, while a Fitbit moderator did state in January 2024 that the Luxe hadn't been discontinued, another user reported that Fitbit support confirmed they would no longer sell that generation. This quiet phasing out isn't surprising to many, as it aligns with Google's broader strategy of streamlining the Fitbit lineup to prevent in-house competition with its own Pixel Watch family. Furthermore, a successor to the current April 2021 model was expected in 2023 but never materialized. All this only signals the end of the line for the fashion-focused tracker. Luckily, we've selected a couple of fashionable options with a similar vibe to the Luxe that you can buy as alternatives.
Garmin Lily 2 Active
For those who prized the Luxe specifically for its style (that shiny case, for one), the Garmin Lily 2 Active is probably your best bet, although at $249.99, it costs more than the Luxe. T3 called it a "fashionable yet functional smartwatch, packing impressive tech," and it's easy to see why. It features a slim, chic design optimized for smaller wrists. Interchangeable bands and an elegant patterned lens are also on board.
Moreover, it packs up to 33 workout modes, including tracking for activities like rowing and snowboarding, which is notably higher than the Luxe's 20. It claims to deliver battery life of up to nine days and, crucially, all of your health and fitness stats are available for free in the Garmin Connect app. This is an advantage over Fitbit, which places many in-depth metrics behind a paywall. The downside here is, of course, the $50 premium over the price of the $199.95 Luxe. Additionally, the watch has a grayscale LCD display with a touchscreen that doesn't always respond well, according to Redditors. Still, if you're looking for a fitness tracker that will help you meet your goals while keeping your style intact, the Lily 2 Active is a strong contender.
Fitbit Inspire 3
If you're looking for a more direct, budget-friendly replacement, look no further than the Fitbit Inspire 3. It's a top recommendation for many former Luxe users, and packs all the essential Fitbit features, like step, sleep, and workout tracking, into a tiny, lightweight package. It also boasts a 10-day battery life– again, a huge step up from the Luxe's five-day battery life, which isn't exactly impressive for a fitness tracker. Its price of $99.95 also makes it a steal, especially when you factor in the fact that it's frequently found on sale for less at other retailers. However, it's not perfect. Some users feel its design is a bit clunkier than the sleek Luxe. It also lacks built-in GPS, and your old Luxe bands won't fit due to a different connector design.
Finally, the Inspire 3 isn't quite as flashy as the Luxe was. Its case is just a plain black, not the cool shiny metal like the Luxe's. On the bright side, you can get it in pink! Plus, you can always snag third-party straps, like this Mykomi one from Walmart, to make it look more like the Luxe. If any of these snags are dealbreakers for you, then be sure to check out our full list of Fitbit recommendations you can buy.
Methodology
To identify the best available trackers that could appeal to former Fitbit Luxe users, we focused on finding devices that shared its most appealing attributes: a stylish design, reliable health and fitness tracking, and an accessible price point. We considered a range of factors, including price, battery life, display, workout mode variety, companion app functionality, and overall user satisfaction. Our selection process involved comparing device specs and reading reviews. The goal was to highlight well-rounded alternatives that offer a similar vibe, even if they aren't exact one-to-one replacements.