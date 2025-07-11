What Years Did Cadillac Make The Escalade EXT Pickup Truck? (And Why It Was Discontinued)

When you envision a pickup, what do you see? Maybe one packed with camping gear and towing a trailer behind it? Or maybe one with muddy tires and sides driving down a dirt road with a dog in the backseat? Well, Cadillac actually had its own vision for a pickup with the Escalade EXT. Usually known for its expensive SUVs, Cadillac wanted to bring elegance and luxury to the pickup truck market.

The Cadillac Escalade EXT made it to two generations before it was discontinued, selling from 2002 to 2013. It was packed with all of the same plush comforts and advanced features of the Escalade SUV, from leather wrapped bucket seats to a seven-speaker sound system.

However, the Escalade EXT had a 354 horsepower V8 engine, while the second generation had 403 hp, and it could tow up to 7,600 pounds. Despite blending comfort with capabilities, the early 2000s car world just wasn't ready for a pickup that wanted to bring bling and class to the next fishing trip — and sales reflected that.