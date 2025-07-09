3.5 EcoBoost HP: What's The Difference Between Ford's Standard & High Output Engines?

Lots of different Ford vehicles use the name EcoBoost, and it's basically shorthand for its turbocharged engines. It's a term that's used to represent more power and better fuel economy, often when a smaller-displacement turbocharged engine is replacing something larger, older, and less efficient. A great example of this replacement is the Ford F-150 Raptor. Older Raptors (also known as SVT Raptors) used a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8, then eventually a 6.2-liter V8 with 411 horsepower and 434 lb-ft of torque. These days, the base engine on an F-150 Raptor is an EcoBoost engine — the 3.5-liter V6, which puts out significantly more power.

The current F-150 Raptor uses a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, wearing the EcoBoost moniker, but also referred to as High Output. Other versions of the F-150, like the luxurious Platinum trim level, use a standard version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, putting out 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. With the Raptor, the High-Output version of the same engine makes 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It's a small increase, but an increase nonetheless. To get a really big boost in power, owners can opt for the seriously-expensive Raptor R, which uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes over 700 hp.