3.5 EcoBoost HP: What's The Difference Between Ford's Standard & High Output Engines?
Lots of different Ford vehicles use the name EcoBoost, and it's basically shorthand for its turbocharged engines. It's a term that's used to represent more power and better fuel economy, often when a smaller-displacement turbocharged engine is replacing something larger, older, and less efficient. A great example of this replacement is the Ford F-150 Raptor. Older Raptors (also known as SVT Raptors) used a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8, then eventually a 6.2-liter V8 with 411 horsepower and 434 lb-ft of torque. These days, the base engine on an F-150 Raptor is an EcoBoost engine — the 3.5-liter V6, which puts out significantly more power.
The current F-150 Raptor uses a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, wearing the EcoBoost moniker, but also referred to as High Output. Other versions of the F-150, like the luxurious Platinum trim level, use a standard version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, putting out 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. With the Raptor, the High-Output version of the same engine makes 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It's a small increase, but an increase nonetheless. To get a really big boost in power, owners can opt for the seriously-expensive Raptor R, which uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes over 700 hp.
More EcoBoost High-Output power
There are lots of available cars and trucks from Ford that get the EcoBoost designation. The Maverick, Escape, Mustang, Ranger, Bronco Sport, Explorer, Bronco, and Transit all have standard or optional EcoBoost engines. The 3.5-liter V6, however, is the largest EcoBoost engine that Ford currently sells and High-Output 3.5-liter V6 is only available under the hood of a few vehicles: the F-150 and it's three-row-SUV sibling, the Expedition.
The Ford Expedition has two versions of the 3.5-liter V6 as well, a standard EcoBoost and a High-Output version, with differences in power and fuel economy. Ford's big three-row family SUV is available with the standard 3.5-liter engine, producing the same 400 hp that it does under the hood of the F-150, but a bit less torque: 480 lb-ft. The High-Output version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost makes 440 hp and 510 lb-ft under the hood of the Expedition — almost an exact match with the F-150.