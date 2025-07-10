What Was The Mazda MX-3 And Why Was It Discontinued?

Mazda is a pretty conservative car company by modern standards. Apart from the MX-5 Miata, which continues to be one of the purest and most driver-focused sports cars available at any price, the rest of Mazda's current lineup is pretty standard stuff. Besides the Miata, there's one compact car, the Mazda3, and five different crossover SUVs, with many of them sharing the same 2.5-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder engine.

There's nothing wrong with the current lineup, it's just that there's not a whole lot of choice at your Mazda dealer these days. Especially when compared to the company's ambitious lineup in the early and mid-1990s. Mazda buyers in the '90s were simply spoiled for choice, not just in terms of body styles, but engine types as well.

Back then, you not only had the Miata and the rotary-powered RX-7 representing the sports car segment, but also hatchbacks and sedans like the 323 and 626, larger coupes like the MX-6, the MPV minivan, the 929 luxury sedan, a pickup, and an SUV. Then there was the Mazda MX-3, a small front-wheel drive two-door that offered an engine nearly as interesting as the rotary itself.

Though it lasted for just one generation before being discontinued in the face of a sluggish economy and a shrinking coupe segment, the MX-3 has remained an under-the-radar enthusiast car underdog. Let's find out why.