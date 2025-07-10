How Important Is Having DRAM In An SSD?

You might have seen the words "DRAM" and "DRAM-less" tossed around when you're out shopping for a new SSD and scratched your head. It's almost confusing; doesn't your PC already have RAM? Yes, but your storage drive can have its own dedicated memory chip. It's a seemingly small detail, but it does have some effect on your PC's performance and the drive's lifespan.

A Solid State Drive with DRAM includes a dedicated memory chip that acts as a cache for frequently accessed data. Its main job is to hold a digital map, or index, of where all your data is stored across the SSD's NAND flash memory cells. This is similar to how a CPU uses its L1, L2, and L3 caches to grab data faster than it could from your main system memory. Likewise, the DRAM gives the SSD controller a shortcut, so it doesn't have to search the entire drive to find what it needs.

A DRAM-less SSD, as the name suggests, skips this dedicated memory chip to cut costs. But that's not to say it doesn't need any memory at all. Instead, it either stores its data map directly on the much slower NAND flash memory or it uses a feature called Host Memory Buffer (HMB). HMB allows the SSD to use a small chunk of your computer's existing DRAM for its caching needs. For instance, some modern drives can tap into up to 64MB of your CPU's DRAM to handle this mapping process instead of having their own chip.