What's The Difference Between L1, L2, And L3 CPU Cache?

Think of your CPU as a seasoned worker who needs his tools to complete a job. The hard disks and SSDs are the shops selling tools with a massive inventory of tools, but it takes time to go and buy tools from them. The RAM is the worker's van that holds all his essential tools that may come in handy. The van is often close to where the worker carries out his jobs, and he can access it whenever he needs a tool. It is easier than going to the shop, but not the most convenient. The L3 cache is the tool belt on his waist that contains only the most essential tools he might need for his current job. Further, the L2 and L1 cache are the tools in his hands that he needs right away. The hands and the belt cannot hold a ton of tools, but they contain what the worker needs currently or immediately in the future.

When you run a program, CPUs process it by breaking it into instructions. Modern CPUs can process billions of instructions per second. To stay efficiently occupied, CPUs need extremely fast memory devices that store and feed it with the desired instructions. The CPU cache is just that, with the L1, L2, and L3 cache acting in unison to hold only the most immediate instructions that a CPU might need. As CPUs operate at such high speeds, the CPU cache needs to predict what the CPU may need next, depending on the currently or previously processed instructions. With refined predictive algorithms, modern CPU caches can predict instructions with over 95% accuracy.