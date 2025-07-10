Why Are Dual GPUs No Longer Used In Gaming PCs?

NVIDIA's SLI (Scalable Link Interface), which later became the NVLink, offered better dual GPU performance over the previous PCIe-based solutions. However, even that could not force dual GPUs into widespread adoption. Multi-GPU setups remained an enthusiast-only thing throughout their history, mostly due to their poor returns. GPUs have always been and are still an expensive component of any gaming PC. The most powerful graphics card on the market can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Stacking multiple of these can quickly drive up the overall cost of the PC. However, the performance gains came nowhere close to the massive increase in cost.

At best, a dual GPU setup could offer 50% more performance than a single GPU in some of the most optimized games. The performance gains went further down as you added more than two GPUs to a build. Additionally, stacking multiple power-hungry GPUs often required a powerful power supply, resulting in inflated electricity bills. Multiple GPUs also generate a significant amount of heat, requiring more effective cooling methods for your gaming PC, which further increases the overall cost of the build. The minor performance boost didn't quite justify the outrageous cost of building a dual GPU PC.

Additionally, most modern GPUs , such as NVIDIA's RTX 4090 or AMD's 7900 XTX, can handle 4K gaming on their own, eliminating the need for an additional GPU.