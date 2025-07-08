How Long Does Milwaukee's Backpack Vacuum Last & How Much Does The New 3-In-1 Model Cost?
As part of the brand's commitment to making and selling not just professional-grade tools but also the supplemental gear you'll need on job sites, Milwaukee has announced a new upgraded version of its M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum. Milwaukee also makes handheld, stick, and wet-dry vacuums, including a Nexus shop vac compatible with Packout and several expansion accessories, but its backpack vacuums offer advantages that these others don't. By keeping the bulk of the appliance on your back and controlling just the suction hose with your hand, the apparatus allows you to clean fast and affords more mobility in tighter spaces — making it a great way to tidy up a garage or job site quickly.
When powered by Milwaukee's M18 Redlithium Forge XC8.0 Battery, the 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum can run continuously for 40 minutes, enough to clean over 1,350 square feet of workspace. The device is compatible with many other M18 batteries as well, though you can expect less power and runtime when using smaller units. The long-lasting vacuum is particularly useful since you can clean entire areas without needing to swap batteries or — even worse — stop entirely and wait for one to recharge. After all, taking the backpack, which has a 1-gallon capacity and weighs 16 pounds, on and off repeatedly to replace batteries can be tedious and interrupt your workflow.
The upgraded Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum (product code 0895-20) is launching in August 2025 and will be available for $349. As usual, Milwaukee offers a 5-year warranty with its product. If you want the full 40 minutes of runtime and don't own the 8.0 Ah extended-capacity battery, you can expect to pay nearly $200 for one.
What are the three functions of Milwaukee's 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum?
Milwaukee says that its M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum offers big improvements over the previous model when it comes to comfort, durability, and performance. A padded harness and ergonomic handle contribute to the former, while its brushless motor helps enhance the tool's performance. This is the main difference between Milwaukee M18 vs. M18 Fuel products, with the latter having brushless motors that can be more efficient, powerful, and longer-lasting.
The vacuum is capable of 70 cfm and 55 inches of continuous suction, allowing it to easily suck up drywall, sawdust and other debris. With such professional-grade power, the tool isn't just useful for serious DIYers but will also appeal to carpenters, maintenance and repair technicians, remodelers, contractors, and more. In addition to its powerful suction, the vacuum is also equipped with an integrated cyclone separator that helps keep debris from clogging the filter, extending its life by a claimed 3.5x, so you don't need to clean it nearly as often. When you do, the HEPA filter is easily removable and accessible via a large quarter-turn lid.
The "3-in-1" in the product's name refers to the three ways you can use the vacuum. While it's designed to be worn as a backpack, you can also use its top handle to carry it around. It also has an integrated hook for hanging the vacuum from a workbench or rafter, saving you the trouble of having to hold it at all. The vacuum includes a tethered remote that allows you to control the device no matter how you're using it.
Milwaukee's vacuum is compatible with several Air-Tip accessories
When it hits store shelves, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum will be bundled with useful accessories, including a HEPA filter and a 1-7/8-inch x 6-foot flexible hose that will give you plenty of reach and versatility while cleaning. Also included is a 1-7/8-inch telescoping extension wand for additional range, as well as a pivoting floor tool and a crevice tool. The backpack vacuum also has onboard storage for these accessories, ensuring easy accessibility.
In addition to these included attachments, the new 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum will be compatible with several Milwaukee Air-Tip accessories, which are sold separately and allow you to expand the versatility of the brand's vacuums. With these attachments, you can pick and choose what you need to customize your vacuum setup to perfectly fit your needs. Air-Tip accessories compatible with the new 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum include a utility brush tool, magnetic nozzle, long-reach crevice tool, and brushed claw utility nozzle, among others.
Just as the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum is compatible with these attachments, the batteries you use for the cordless cleaner will also work with over 275 other power tools. As part of the M18 Fuel line, the new tool uses the same 18-volt batteries and chargers that power other products in Milwaukee's M18 and M18 Fuel range. These include the most popular and best-rated Milwaukee M18 tools the brand sells, such as impact wrenches, compact routers, hedge trimmers, and more.