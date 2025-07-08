How Long Does Milwaukee's Backpack Vacuum Last & How Much Does The New 3-In-1 Model Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As part of the brand's commitment to making and selling not just professional-grade tools but also the supplemental gear you'll need on job sites, Milwaukee has announced a new upgraded version of its M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum. Milwaukee also makes handheld, stick, and wet-dry vacuums, including a Nexus shop vac compatible with Packout and several expansion accessories, but its backpack vacuums offer advantages that these others don't. By keeping the bulk of the appliance on your back and controlling just the suction hose with your hand, the apparatus allows you to clean fast and affords more mobility in tighter spaces — making it a great way to tidy up a garage or job site quickly.

When powered by Milwaukee's M18 Redlithium Forge XC8.0 Battery, the 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum can run continuously for 40 minutes, enough to clean over 1,350 square feet of workspace. The device is compatible with many other M18 batteries as well, though you can expect less power and runtime when using smaller units. The long-lasting vacuum is particularly useful since you can clean entire areas without needing to swap batteries or — even worse — stop entirely and wait for one to recharge. After all, taking the backpack, which has a 1-gallon capacity and weighs 16 pounds, on and off repeatedly to replace batteries can be tedious and interrupt your workflow.

The upgraded Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum (product code 0895-20) is launching in August 2025 and will be available for $349. As usual, Milwaukee offers a 5-year warranty with its product. If you want the full 40 minutes of runtime and don't own the 8.0 Ah extended-capacity battery, you can expect to pay nearly $200 for one.