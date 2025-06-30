Everything To Know About Milwaukee's New Nexus Vacuum Expansion Products
Job sites may change, but one thing that they all have in common is that they get dirty. Dust and debris can accumulate quickly, and you need a good tool to stay on top of it if you want to keep the site clean and safe. That's where shop vacs come in. These high-powered machines can clean up tough messes that regular household vacuums wouldn't be able to handle. Now, it seems that a unique new model is entering the market. Milwaukee has recently announced that it's releasing the Nexus modular vacuum system, which is currently slated to hit hardware store shelves in July 2025.
Milwaukee has garnered a pretty strong reputation for the modular nature of its products, such as its Milwaukee Packout tool storage system. This philosophy of making all of its tools, storage systems, and other products compatible with each other allows users to expand their tool collection at their own pace, confident in the knowledge that everything will fit together and function as intended.
Now, it seems that this new vacuum system will be following in this same modular tradition. There are three different models that are currently set to launch, and a range of add-ons that Milwaukee is planning to release for purchase separately. Those who are interested in the Nexus might want to learn more about the specs and features of these vacuums, as well as the kinds of attachments you can get for them to expand their utility.
Three announced Nexus models
Milwaukee promises that all three of the upcoming Nexus models will be able to "deliver corded performance with over 40 minutes of continuous cleaning." Like other highly rated M18 tools, these are equipped with Powerstate brushless motors, giving them the ability to outperform 3.5 peak horsepower.
The first is the M18 Fuel Nexus 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (0915-20). This unit is powered by an 18V battery and can generate 95 CFM. It comes with a high-efficiency filter, a 1 ⅞-inch flexible hose, a crevice tool, a utility nozzle, and two extension wands. It's set to retail for $249.00 and is compatible with Milwaukee's Packout system, though it's worth noting that it's the only model of the three that is not compatible with the company's Vaclink system. Then there's the M18 Fuel Nexus 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout Compatibility and Vaclink (0914-20). This is identical to the first model in nearly every respect except that it is compatible with the Vaclink system, it comes with a Vaclink remote and a dust extraction adapter in the box, and it will start at $299.00.
Finally, there's the M18 Fuel Nexus Dual Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum Motor Head with Packout Compatibility and Vaclink (0926-20). This appears to just be a motor head and does not seem to come with the 6-gallon receptacle that the others include, meaning that a tank will need to be purchased separately. That said, it's easily the most powerful of the three. It's powered by two 18V batteries instead of one, giving it up to 115 CFM of suction. This model includes the Vaclink remote, a larger wet/dry high-efficiency filter, a flexible hose, and a dust extraction hose clip, and will have an MSRP of $249.00.
Nexus Vacuum expansion products
Now let's get into the modular components that make the Nexus system so unique. To start, Milwaukee is making two products to help maximize dust removal and prolong the life of both the filter and the motor. There's the Nexus Dedicated Debris Separator (0990-20), which is planned to launch at $99.00. This is an add-on that's designed to function with any of the models in the Nexus system. It redirects up to 99% of heavy debris before it reaches the filter, reducing the occurrence of clogging and promoting more powerful suction. Then there's the Nexus Dedicated Filter Cleaner (0991-20), which will launch at $149.00. This cleaning module is Table 1 OSHA compliant for light concrete and Milwaukee states that the cleaning process takes less than five seconds. Both of these components slot conveniently between the motorhead and the tank, keeping the design tight and easy to maneuver.
You'll also be able to get a Nexus Wet/Dry Vacuum Cart (0943-20) that can slot onto the bottom of any of these models for $79.00 and a wide variety of hose attachments. Milwaukee states that the Nexus hoses are already fully compatible with the company's existing line of Air-Tip attachments, which currently boasts no less than 20 different products, from utility and crevice nozzles, to brush tips and dust collectors. In short, there are already plenty of Milwaukee vacuum accessories to help with even the messiest of cleanups.
According to a marketing video from Milwaukee's authorized distributor, The Tool Nut, an AC powered motor head is also planned to join the system. Additionally, users should be able to expect 6-gallon, 9-gallon, and 12-gallon tanks for the vacuums as well as another variation of the cart which includes a push handle.