Everything To Know About Milwaukee's New Nexus Vacuum Expansion Products

Job sites may change, but one thing that they all have in common is that they get dirty. Dust and debris can accumulate quickly, and you need a good tool to stay on top of it if you want to keep the site clean and safe. That's where shop vacs come in. These high-powered machines can clean up tough messes that regular household vacuums wouldn't be able to handle. Now, it seems that a unique new model is entering the market. Milwaukee has recently announced that it's releasing the Nexus modular vacuum system, which is currently slated to hit hardware store shelves in July 2025.

Milwaukee has garnered a pretty strong reputation for the modular nature of its products, such as its Milwaukee Packout tool storage system. This philosophy of making all of its tools, storage systems, and other products compatible with each other allows users to expand their tool collection at their own pace, confident in the knowledge that everything will fit together and function as intended.

Now, it seems that this new vacuum system will be following in this same modular tradition. There are three different models that are currently set to launch, and a range of add-ons that Milwaukee is planning to release for purchase separately. Those who are interested in the Nexus might want to learn more about the specs and features of these vacuums, as well as the kinds of attachments you can get for them to expand their utility.