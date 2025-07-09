What Is The Fn Key For On Keyboards? (And How Does It Differ Between Mac And Windows?)

The keyboard is one of the most important devices of your computer, allowing you to give commands for the different operations you want to perform. Most keyboards these days come with 104 alphanumeric keys as a de facto standard, one of which is the Fn key. While the function of most of the other keys, like the Esc and Print Scrn keys, is self-explanatory, the same can't be said about the Fn key. It will be hard for someone who is new to the computer world to figure out what exactly the Fn key on the keyboard does.

Similar to Shift, Ctrl, and Alt on Windows and Command on Mac, the Fn is a modifier key, meaning it is used in combination with other keys to change their usual function. The Fn key is also known as the function key, and on Windows and most Mac keyboards, you'll find it located in the bottom-left corner of your keyboard. However, on some large-size Mac keyboards that feature a numeric pad, you'll find the Fn key in the middle, next to the Home and End keys. Also, on newer MacBooks and Apple keyboards, the Fn icon has been replaced by the Globe icon instead of the Fn key, but don't worry, they both are the same thing.

Interestingly, the Fn key performs different functions on both Windows and Mac. If you are someone switching from Windows to Mac or vice versa, it might take some time to get used to the Fn key functionality on the OS you're using. So, let's check out how the Fn key behavior differs on Windows and Mac.