What Are Modifier Keys On Mac, And How Do You Use Them?

While many believe macOS is easier to navigate than Windows, the transition from Windows to MacBooks can be a challenge. Although durability, premium build quality, and impressive battery life — especially with the new MacBook Air — are benefits that the average user will enjoy, adjusting to a MacBook can take quite a while, especially if you've been deep into the Windows world for over a decade.

If you glance at a Mac's keyboard, you may notice that, unlike Windows, it has a Command key. Similarly, while you can see a Control key on a Mac's keyboard, it's not equivalent to Window's Control key. Try it yourself and press the Control and C key on your Mac's keyboard simultaneously to copy something. You'll soon realize that pressing both keys simultaneously does absolutely nothing. Instead, to copy-paste on a Mac, you need to press the Command and the C key at the same. This implies that the Command key on the Mac is equivalent to the Control key on a Windows laptop.

Similarly, the Option key on a MacBook is equivalent to the Alt key on a Windows laptop. So, if you're coming from a Windows laptop and can't seem to adjust to your Mac's keyboard layout, don't worry — there's a fix for it.