How To Find Where The Alt Key Is On Your Mac

There are many things PC users may struggle with when adjusting to using a Mac, including the keyboard layout. An Apple computer's keyboard isn't much different from a PC's in the broad sense, but Apple has removed some keys and replaced them with its own solutions. One of them is the Alt key.

From a purely functional perspective, it's unclear why Apple wouldn't have an Alt key on its keyboards. However, we can chalk it up to the same reason Apple keyboards don't have a Windows button — it doesn't fit Apple's approach to originality and its design philosophy.

While Apple's obsession with being different could inconvenience users coming to Mac from Windows, the good news is that there's always an Apple replacement for anything you can do on a Windows keyboard — the Alt key included.

Here, we'll show you the best ways to navigate a Mac keyboard so that you can do all the things Alt could help you do on Windows.