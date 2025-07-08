Is The US Military Developing EVs To Use? The Edge They Can Provide In Battle & On Base

The United States military has been a technological trendsetter throughout its history. From GPS to the internet, the armed forces are responsible for several inventions you use every day. Today, however, the U.S. military lags the commercial sector in one major technological advancement: electric vehicles.

The push for an electrified U.S. military began in 2021, when President Biden signed EO 14057, which intended to make the federal government a leader in America's clean energy sector to spur a net-zero U.S. economy by 2050. Following the order, the U.S. Army released its climate strategy, aiming to utilize electric non-tactical vehicles by 2027, hybrid tactical vehicles by 2035, and fully electric tactical vehicles by 2050. The Navy and Air Force released similar climate strategies, each targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. Since then, technological challenges have limited the progress of all-electric tactical vehicles, although hybrids do look like a more promising option.

As of 2025, the future of these targets is uncertain under the Trump administration. Military EVs were a frequent target of President Trump on the campaign trail. Following his inauguration, the president made good on his environmental agenda by revoking EO 14057 and replacing it with a fossil fuel initiative, putting the military's green push on the back burner. However, what progress did the military make with these technologies, and what advantages might they bring?