Steam On MacBook: Everything You Need To Know Before You Start Gaming With Mac

When you think of MacBooks, you picture sleek, metallic bodies with a polished software experience. It's been half a decade since Apple transitioned over to its in-house M-series silicon for the Mac, and this has only widened the gap between the MacBook and any other similarly priced Windows laptop. Put simply, the kind of performance and efficiency you can get out of a base model $999 MacBook Air is difficult to beat — especially when you factor in all the other goodies you get with a Mac, like the Apple-exclusive Continuity features.

That said, the words "gaming" and "Mac" have never played along too well — at least until recently. If you've followed any of Apple's keynotes, you would have likely caught the growing emphasis on the gaming capabilities of Macs. We already have popular titles like "Assassin's Creed Shadows" and "Death Stranding" that are available to play on the Mac natively through the App Store. While you are unlikely to reap the most frames or the highest of resolutions, something like the MacBook Pro M4 Max that we reviewed can handle AAA titles a lot better than the outgoing Intel Macs could ever have.

Despite the gains in raw performance and bridges for better compatibility, macOS users still account for less than 2% of Steam users, according to Steam's Hardware & Software Survey. This at least answers part of the question — yes, you can install Steam on your MacBook, but how viable is it to do so?