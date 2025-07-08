What Kind Of Smartphone Do You Need To Be Able To Drive For Amazon Flex?

Amazon has become synonymous with online shopping, and with a market cap of $2.3 trillion, there are but a few tech giants larger than it. This isn't just built on the online marketplace that has become the default option for many, but also several brands that you may not know are owned by Amazon — names like Blink, Twitch, and IMDb, to name a few. Amazon itself offers several other services, like Prime Video, to its customers.

Amazon Flex is another of the company's offerings. It's designed for people interested in delivering with Amazon, but don't want to commit to a full-time job or work traditional delivery hours. It's pretty much like Uber or DoorDash, except you deliver Amazon packages.

To get started with the gig, you will need to download a separate Amazon Flex app that's available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and through the App Store for iPhones. Although most new smartphones should be able to run this app without any issues, Amazon does have minimum requirements to ensure the service works as advertised and is secure.