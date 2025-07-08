Are DeWalt Drill Bits Universal?

The majority of drill bit sizes used by DIYers have a round shank, the part of the drill bit held by the drill chuck, the same diameter as the drill bit. Some of DeWalt's larger drill bits feature an anti-spin design, with three-flats 120-degrees apart, and reduced diameter shanks, allowing them to fit into smaller capacity drill chucks.

Other drill bit shanks, like the ones pictured above, have hexagonal shanks attached to the ends. These are designed to work with impact drivers and make quick work out of swapping between a drill bit and any of an assortment of screw or nut drivers. If you don't have an impact driver but find yourself with this type of drill bit, don't worry, you can still use them in your drill.

One word of caution, whether you're using impact-driver drill bits or the type with the three-flat anti-spin design, is to make sure the three jaws of your drill chuck are firmly seated on three of the flats. Once the chuck is tight, give the drill trigger a little squeeze with the bit safely away from any part of your body or your workpiece and make sure it runs true before you start drilling.