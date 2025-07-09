The Best Time Of The Year To Buy A Subaru, According To Dealers

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to get behind the wheel of a new Subaru. The Japanese automaker is famed the world over for producing capable off-roaders and practical daily drivers, with all of their models sporting a distinctive style that fans just seem to love. However, with the ever-soaring price of new cars, timing has never been more important when securing a new car, so we set out to see if Subaru dealers outline when the best time of year to get your hands on one of their new models is.

Multiple Subaru dealers have made it quite apparent that the end of the year, specifically December, is absolutely the best time of year to buy a new model. There are multiple reasons as to why this is, but predominately dealers claim December is the month to be buying because of year-end sales. Dealers will be looking to clear out old inventory before the new year hits, and so will be up for dishing out desirable deals. This is a fabulous opportunity for anyone who isn't fussed about having the latest release, and is content with a model that's a few years old, as dealers make it clear they are up for slashing prices when it comes to moving stock like this in December.