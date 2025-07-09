The Best Time Of The Year To Buy A Subaru, According To Dealers
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to get behind the wheel of a new Subaru. The Japanese automaker is famed the world over for producing capable off-roaders and practical daily drivers, with all of their models sporting a distinctive style that fans just seem to love. However, with the ever-soaring price of new cars, timing has never been more important when securing a new car, so we set out to see if Subaru dealers outline when the best time of year to get your hands on one of their new models is.
Multiple Subaru dealers have made it quite apparent that the end of the year, specifically December, is absolutely the best time of year to buy a new model. There are multiple reasons as to why this is, but predominately dealers claim December is the month to be buying because of year-end sales. Dealers will be looking to clear out old inventory before the new year hits, and so will be up for dishing out desirable deals. This is a fabulous opportunity for anyone who isn't fussed about having the latest release, and is content with a model that's a few years old, as dealers make it clear they are up for slashing prices when it comes to moving stock like this in December.
There are plenty of reasons to go Subaru shopping in December
Another reason why December is highlighted as the best month to buy a new Subaru is because of the attractive low-rate financing deals on offer. Apparently, finance rates tend to be lower as dealers are fighting to finish the year with a bang. These lower rates could end up saving you thousands of dollars over the course of ownership, so it is well worth waiting for December to roll around. Furthermore, Subaru dealers tend to offer special holiday promotions or cash rebates at the end of the year, again in order to try and finish the year off with a good number of sales.
Apparently, the demand for used Subaru models is strong at this time of year also, which translates to inflated trade-in prices — even if some Subaru models do have terrible resale values. More money for your trade effectively feels like a discount on the new car. It's also true that many people receive bonuses at work around Christmastime too, which could be a great addition to your down-payment. A larger down-payment means lower monthly payments, and Subaru dealers rightfully think it's a great way to make use of that seasonal bonus.
Subaru models are typically winter-ready
Winter really is Subaru season, and the automaker is confident that their range of models are just what you need to be driving through the coldest season. Not only does buying a Subaru in December make financial sense, due to the reasons mentioned above, but buying from a brand famed for producing capable off-roaders could provide heaps of confidence at this time of year also.
Models like the Forester, XV, and Outback — which we recently reviewed and loved how capable it felt in inclement weather — are equipped with Always-On Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (SAWD). This system works to deliver the right amount of power to the right wheels at the right time, helping to inspire confidence and boost stability when driving in snowy and icy conditions. SAWD does this by reducing the amount of power sent to slipping wheels, and increasing the power sent to those wheels with grip, therefore boosting traction. Some models also sport X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, and it's features like this which make buying a Subaru in December sound so sensible, especially for those who frequently experience adverse weather throughout the colder months.