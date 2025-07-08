Why Does The Crew On A Navy Ship Line The Deck While Leaving Port?

During special occasions, the crews aboard naval ships assume a unique formation and line the deck, a tradition known as "manning the rails". This tradition is deeply rooted in naval history and is a show of respect and camaraderie. The origin of the practice dates back hundreds of years, well before ships stopped using sails. It's from a tradition called "manning the yards," where crew members would stand on the ships' yards, which are the arms on the masts which hold the sails, as a show of respect. It was to honor those aboard and officials and dignitaries waiting in the port. To this day, it serves the same symbolic purpose.

The formation is far more than just a show, it's a salute steeped in tradition used for various occasions, from memorials to paying respect to the President and visiting foreign ports. This shared ritual is a symbol of respect, discipline, an unity, especially when ships pass by historic places like the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. It serves as a constant reminder to sailors, and those watching, of the Navy's history.

Manning the rails unites naval service members around the world through a long-standing tradition, be it paying respects to the past or the beginning of a new mission. Each time a ships departs or arrives represents a unique and memorable event thanks to this simple act.