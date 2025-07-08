What Are Optical Keyboard Switches And What Benefits Do They Offer Gamers?

A lot of online games rely on fast reactions to get ahead, whether a fighting game player needs to instantly counter an incoming attack or an FPS player hopes to strike down an enemy with a headshot right when they peek around the corner. This has made optical keyboard switches very beneficial for competitive gamers. By using light instead of a mechanical switch, the amount of pressure needed to actuate the key is reduced, meaning the key does not need to travel as far to register the input. Also, the metal contact bounce in a traditional mechanical switch can introduce a debounce delay, resulting in a few milliseconds of latency before the signal reaches the PC.

Some gamers are skeptical whether optical keyboard switches truly deliver faster inputs. It can be difficult to notice the difference since it's so minimal, and player skill is still required to make the most of that split second. However, every peripheral can add up to make a difference when it comes to competitive gaming performance.