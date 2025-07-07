Is The BMW X6 M60i A Fast SUV? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

BMW is no stranger to churning out fast cars. Its M Division has produced some of the most desirable driver's cars we've ever known, including the intense and analog E46 M3 CSL and the continent-hopping M8 Competition Coupe. Another field of expertise for the German automaker is producing high-class luxury SUVs, having first entered the segment in 1999 with the arrival of the X5. Since then, BMW has learned that these two sections of the market need not be exclusive to one another and that fast SUVs can blur the lines perfectly between practical family cars and potent driving machines.

One of the latest to join this long line-up of performance-orientated SUVs is the BMW X6 M60i — and a fast car it certainly is. We drove the X6 M Competition last year, and while the M60i trim isn't quite so ridiculous, it's still anything but a slouch. It directs no fewer than 523 focused German horses through a slick eight-speed transmission to all four wheels. Not only does all-wheel drive enable the X6 M60i to feel sure-footed, but it also allows the 5,300-pound SUV to move at an alarming rate, conquering 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, according to Car and Driver. Keep your foot flat, and this eight-cylinder SUV won't stop accelerating until it reaches a governor-limited 131 mph.