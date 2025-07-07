Is The BMW X6 M60i A Fast SUV? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times
BMW is no stranger to churning out fast cars. Its M Division has produced some of the most desirable driver's cars we've ever known, including the intense and analog E46 M3 CSL and the continent-hopping M8 Competition Coupe. Another field of expertise for the German automaker is producing high-class luxury SUVs, having first entered the segment in 1999 with the arrival of the X5. Since then, BMW has learned that these two sections of the market need not be exclusive to one another and that fast SUVs can blur the lines perfectly between practical family cars and potent driving machines.
One of the latest to join this long line-up of performance-orientated SUVs is the BMW X6 M60i — and a fast car it certainly is. We drove the X6 M Competition last year, and while the M60i trim isn't quite so ridiculous, it's still anything but a slouch. It directs no fewer than 523 focused German horses through a slick eight-speed transmission to all four wheels. Not only does all-wheel drive enable the X6 M60i to feel sure-footed, but it also allows the 5,300-pound SUV to move at an alarming rate, conquering 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, according to Car and Driver. Keep your foot flat, and this eight-cylinder SUV won't stop accelerating until it reaches a governor-limited 131 mph.
BMW's X6 M60i packs a powerful punch
It should come as no surprise that this swanky new X6 is a fast SUV. Peeking under the hood reveals a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 — the very same powerplant that powers BMW's X5 and X7 M60i. Dubbed the S68, the X6's V8 uses a 48V mild-hybrid system, which is mounted within the transmission and helps the engine when warm. The monstrous 2025 BMW M5 super-sedan makes use of the same V8 engine, although it has a more powerful electric motor for a higher total output.
Interestingly, BMW advertises a higher top speed in other markets where it sells the X6 M60i. This is due to either the different legal requirements from one market to the next, or simply because of the limitations of the tires it comes with. In France, for example, BMW advertises the X6 M60i with a top speed of 250 km/h, or 155 mph, which is typical for most European performance models. It's anyone's guess how fast the X6 M60i can go if one were to remove the speed limiter. It's probably safe to assume that it would be north of 175 mph at least, as that's what BMW's first X6 M from 2009 achieved with the optional M Driver's Package. That particular model sported a similar power output to the all-new M60i model and was also powered by a boosted 4.4-liter V8.