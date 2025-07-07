How A Reusable Hopper Helped Honda Break Into Space Rocketry

Carmakers like Honda are known for pushing boundaries and encouraging employees to think outside the box — its innovative concept cars range from EV sports cars to open-air vehicles. Honda has made a few unexpected products over the years, but has now ventured beyond the usual cars, motorcycles, and boats by building a rocket. On June 17, 2025, Honda successfully launched a reusable rocket it developed completely in-house. The 20.6-foot-long, 2,892-pound rocket reached an altitude of nearly 300 meters — or 984 feet — and flew for 56 seconds, but Honda has bigger plans when it comes to space exploration.

Honda's June 2025 test occurred at its facility in Taiki Town, located in the Hiroo District of Hokkaido Prefecture in Japan. Taiki Town has become a destination for aviation and space tests for a wide range of aerospace programs, businesses, and universities. This is where Honda has been attempting a successful launch of its reusable launch vehicle (RLV) since 2024. Unlike most launch vehicles, a reusable rocket can be used multiple times since it launches and lands in a vertical position.