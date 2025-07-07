Why Does The Duramax Diesel Engine Have Two Thermostats?

For diesel engines to work their best, precision is everything. That's why, unlike traditional gasoline-powered engines, a Duramax diesel engine has two thermostats. After all, there are some seriously intense demands placed on diesel engines, and that includes the diesel's cooling system.

Duramax's dual-thermostat setup isn't a case of over-engineering or some accidental redundancy. It's a deliberate design choice that's meant to give you even more precise temperature control, no matter if you're cruising empty down the highway or hauling a trailer up a mountain pass. The use of dual thermostats helps the engine better regulate heat across a wide range of workloads, better protecting the engine from damage and ultimately improving its overall performance.

Simply speaking, the point of a thermostat is the same in any internal combustion engine: It's there to regulate coolant flow, which helps the engine reach and maintain its optimal operating temperature. In most of the legendary Duramax diesel engines, this process is more complex. The system uses a rear, or primary thermostat, and a front, or secondary thermostat, each with its own responsibilities.