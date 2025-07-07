What Does '88' Mean On The Oldsmobile 88?

The "88" on the Oldsmobile 88 was the name given to the car when it was launched in 1949. Positioned in the lineup between Oldsmobile's base model 76 and its largest vehicle, the 98, the car followed Olds' pre-existing numbering system. The first digit of the car's number signified the body size and the second digit was the number of cylinders in its engine. The Oldsmobile 88 was an intermediate-sized vehicle and carried the brand's new overhead-valve V8.

The Oldsmobile 88's 303-cubic inch engine had an output of 135 hp in a body smaller than the Oldsmobile 98, giving it the best power-to-weight ratio of all Oldsmobiles — some car experts consider it one of the first muscle cars ever made. That performance propelled some of the car's early versions to many NASCAR victories in its Strictly Stock Division (now called the Cup Series). Oldsmobile 88s claimed series championships for its drivers from 1949 through 1951, with Olds winning the manufacturer's championships in 1950 and 1951.

In addition to its many NASCAR wins, the Oldsmobile 88 also came in first in the inaugural 1950 running of the grueling Mexican road race, the Carrera Panamericana. This five-day race took place on over 2,000 miles of winding public roads running from Texas' border all the way to Mexico's southern border with Guatemala on the recently completed Mexican section of the Pan-American Highway. An Oldsmobile 88, piloted by Herschel McGriff, took the win.