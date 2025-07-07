Which Honda Model Has The Highest Towing Capacity?

Honda might not be the first automaker you think of when looking for something with towing capacity. However, there are actually a few models that feature up to 5,000 pounds of pulling power, like the Ridgeline, Passport, and AWD Pilot. Each of these vehicles features a robust V6 engine that offers 285 horsepower (Passport and AWD Pilot) and 280 for the Ridgeline pickup. We spent some time in the driver's seat during our 2024 Honda Passport review and it was surprisingly nimble, but a little disappointing in terms of fuel economy.

So, what sort of items can a 5,000-pound towing capacity handle? Examples include an Airstream Caravel RV, which sleeps up to four and has a maximum GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating), of 4,300 pounds. You could also pull something like a Yamaha 19-foot SX190 Jet boat, which has a dry weight of 2,370 pounds, in addition to several other possibilities.