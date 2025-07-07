Which Honda Model Has The Highest Towing Capacity?
Honda might not be the first automaker you think of when looking for something with towing capacity. However, there are actually a few models that feature up to 5,000 pounds of pulling power, like the Ridgeline, Passport, and AWD Pilot. Each of these vehicles features a robust V6 engine that offers 285 horsepower (Passport and AWD Pilot) and 280 for the Ridgeline pickup. We spent some time in the driver's seat during our 2024 Honda Passport review and it was surprisingly nimble, but a little disappointing in terms of fuel economy.
So, what sort of items can a 5,000-pound towing capacity handle? Examples include an Airstream Caravel RV, which sleeps up to four and has a maximum GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating), of 4,300 pounds. You could also pull something like a Yamaha 19-foot SX190 Jet boat, which has a dry weight of 2,370 pounds, in addition to several other possibilities.
What you need for towing with your Honda
While the Honda Ridgeline comes with a hitch receiver, neither the Passport nor AWD Pilot does. This means that you'll need to add some towing accessories for the SUVs at additional cost. For the Pilot, the trailer hitch package is $716 and the Passport trailer hitch with harness is $735. Even though Honda's truck already has a receiver, it doesn't come equipped with the actual hitch ball or any other components. Fortunately, you can opt for the Trailer Hitch Towing Kit, which includes a ball mount, locking pin, and plug cover for $240.
There are many important tips to safely tow a trailer or camper, but adding tow mirrors for better visibility is something to consider. One of the biggest issues when pulling an RV or other trailer can be reduced sightlines. When turning, or reversing, you might struggle to see what's going on in your side mirrors. Fortunately, there are plenty of aftermarket products that clip to your side mirrors and extend your visibility to better account for what you're pulling.
Be careful when determining what you can tow
While the Ridgeline, Passport, and AWD Pilot should be able to pull anything provided it weighs less than the towing capacity, there is more to the story. For example, some recreational vehicles may list the trailer's weight without anything onboard.
Terms like "dry weight" and "Unloaded Vehicle Weight," don't include water, propane, belongings, or any extras you may have purchased. Short of driving onto a scale, weighing it properly can be difficult, which is why it's often recommended to remain below 10 percent of the total towing capacity. Here's how car manufacturers determine towing capacity and why you should never go over it.
As an example of just how much the weight can vary between empty and loaded, let's examine the average pop-up camper. These small RVs can tip the scales from 1,500 to 3,200 pounds empty. However, once weighed down with cargo, propane, and water, this can jump up to 4,300 pounds or more.