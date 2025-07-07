Why Do Plane Engines Open When Landing?

Landing a massive passenger aircraft requires a host of different systems and procedures to work correctly, and there are many redundancies in place when conditions are less than ideal or the timetables are particularly tight. A typical airliner might have a landing weight exceeding some 60 tons, with all that force traveling down the runway at over 150 miles an hour at touchdown. How do you slow down something with that much momentum?

This reason is precisely why aircraft feature such large, specialized brakes. However, an airliner's brakes work much like a typical passenger car; they convert the kinetic energy of the plane moving forward into thermal energy. In effect, they're simply extraordinarily large car brakes, capable of arresting a speeding, fully-loaded aircraft at takeoff speeds in the case of a rejected takeoff (RTO). However, much like a normal car's brakes, their effectiveness diminishes the hotter they get and the wetter the ground becomes — that's where the thrust reverser comes in.

Activating thrust reversers resembles the engine cracking like an egg, followed by a startling whoosh sound. Their purpose lies in the name: it redirects an engine's thrust forwards, acting as a brake assist during a landing or RTO event, especially at busy airports or during inclement weather. But if the aircraft already has such large brakes, then why does it need thrust reversers? Moreover, what sorts of typical situations would thrust reversers be most useful in, and why? Let's break them down and discuss how they work and what they're used for.