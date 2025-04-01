How Do The Brakes On A Commercial Jet Work?

The majority of time a commercial jet is in motion, it's up in the air, where the traditional laws of motion that govern our cars don't quite apply the same way. However, it's important to remember that jets aren't always in the air. They have to take off from the ground as well as land, and during these brief periods, they need to crib a little bit from their road-traversing little siblings.

In order to safely traverse the runway and account for the occasional rejected takeoff, not to mention coming to a complete and proper stop while landing, a commercial jet needs brakes in the wheels of its landing gear. A pilot has multiple brake pedals at their feet to individually engage the jet's wheel brakes, which are controlled via a series of hydraulic pumps and rotating discs lined with high-friction materials.

Conceptually, these disc brakes have some similarities to the brakes you'd find on a car, albeit scaled up to account for a jet's substantially greater size and weight. In fact, that size and weight are the major deciding factor in exactly how elaborate and multifunctional a jet's braking system will be, with larger jets requiring more braking discs in the wheels, not to mention other methods of slowing like wing spoilers and reverse thrusters.

