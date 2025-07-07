What Is Russia's Longest Range Missile And How Far Can It Go?

When discussing the longest-range missiles in the world, you have to mention Russia's RS-28 Sarmat Satan II. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed it would "strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces," according to ABC, who also quoted him as stating it was advanced enough to overcome all modern anti-missile defenses. The Mirror reported that Putin said other countries should "think twice" about attacking a country with "next generation" warfare technology such as the Satan II. The RS-28 Sarmat Satan II has the longest range of any missile in the world, reportedly capable of reaching nearly 10,000 miles, but is it truly as deadly as Putin claims?

The Satan II is a silo-based, liquid-propellant ballistic missile developed by the Soviet Union starting back in 1964 as the hopeful replacement for the SS-9. Flight tests began in 1973 and the first versions were considered operational by 1975, reportedly reaching distances of 6,200 to 10,000 miles. The fourth version was released in 1979, followed by the fifth and sixth versions, which entered combat by 1988. The earlier versions have since been retired, leaving 46 operational RS-28 Sarmat Satan II missiles by 2016.