How Long Would It Take For A Missile From Russia To Reach The US?

The first missile that was developed with the ability to travel across the world was the R-7 Semyorka, created by the Soviet Union and successfully tested in 1957. With its creation, the world changed from one requiring a great deal of effort to attack an enemy target to one merely pushing of a button. Granted, it's more complicated than that, but firing off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is far easier than arming a strategic bomber, flying into enemy airspace, and dropping a bomb.

As time passed, ICBM technology developed by leaps and bounds, and it takes even less time to fire nukes at enemies. Because the Russian Federation remains an antagonist on the world stage, it's not uncommon to wonder how long it would take for a Russian missile to reach the United States. Of course, that's not a simple question to answer, as you have to take into account distance, technology, and more. For example, the closest distance between the coast of Alaska and Russia is only around 53 miles.

If Russia wanted to nuke a city like Washington D.C., that's another story, as the distance is significantly larger. Still, a good average amount of time for a Russian ICBM to strike a U.S. target is only 30 minutes. There are various platforms capable of delivering them at faster or slower speeds, but 30 minutes is the amount of time the U.S. has to work with to mount a response, whether it's a counter-missile attack or a retaliatory nuclear strike of its own.

