What Does 'LA' Mean On A Stihl Chainsaw?

Stihl is considered one of the best chainsaw brands, known for its rugged performance and precision engineering, but if you've ever spotted a small "LA" marking near the carburetor, you might've wondered what it stands for. It's not a branding stamp or some model variation, but actually a very practical part of how your chainsaw runs. Tucked neatly beside other tuning screws, the LA screw plays a specific role that often goes unnoticed by casual users but makes a big difference in everyday performance.

Just like "MS" on your Stihl chainsaw means something important, the "LA" marking also makes a big difference. It stands for "leerlauf anschlag," which is German for "idle stop." It refers to the screw that controls your chainsaw's idle speed. While the L and H screws adjust the fuel mixture at low and high speeds, the LA screw is responsible for how smoothly your chainsaw idles when you're not actively cutting. Tweaking it even slightly can mean the difference between a smooth idle and a chain that spins dangerously on its own. Understanding how this small screw works gives you better control, both for performance and safety.