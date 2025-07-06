How Does The iPhone 'Toaster' Charger Work? (And Where You Can Buy It)

Charging your iPhone can feel like a chore because of the time it takes, even with the new feature that makes it a lot less annoying. But the playfully designed iPhone toaster charger, which looks like something out of a kitchen, aims to solve that problem. This peculiar charger may have a quirky design that screams "novelty," but there's real tech at work here, making it much more than just a conversation piece.

The toaster charger is actually the Swippitt Instant Power System, and it works by combining a smartphone case with a desktop dock called the Hub to make charging feel almost instant. The case, called the Link, has a built-in battery that keeps your phone powered throughout the day. When it runs low, you place the phone into the Swippitt Hub, which automatically swaps out the empty battery for a fully charged one in about two seconds. The Hub manages up to five batteries and uses Bluetooth to coordinate the exchange, so everything works smoothly without you lifting a finger.

If you want one, you'll have to join the waitlist on Swippitt's website, as the first round of pre-orders has already sold out. But, expect some sticker shock: the Hub starts at $450, or $500 for premium finishes, and each Link case runs $120. Right now, it only supports iPhone 15 and 16 models, but Android compatibility is expected by the end of 2025, so the wait might actually work in your favor.