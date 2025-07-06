How Does The iPhone 'Toaster' Charger Work? (And Where You Can Buy It)
Charging your iPhone can feel like a chore because of the time it takes, even with the new feature that makes it a lot less annoying. But the playfully designed iPhone toaster charger, which looks like something out of a kitchen, aims to solve that problem. This peculiar charger may have a quirky design that screams "novelty," but there's real tech at work here, making it much more than just a conversation piece.
The toaster charger is actually the Swippitt Instant Power System, and it works by combining a smartphone case with a desktop dock called the Hub to make charging feel almost instant. The case, called the Link, has a built-in battery that keeps your phone powered throughout the day. When it runs low, you place the phone into the Swippitt Hub, which automatically swaps out the empty battery for a fully charged one in about two seconds. The Hub manages up to five batteries and uses Bluetooth to coordinate the exchange, so everything works smoothly without you lifting a finger.
If you want one, you'll have to join the waitlist on Swippitt's website, as the first round of pre-orders has already sold out. But, expect some sticker shock: the Hub starts at $450, or $500 for premium finishes, and each Link case runs $120. Right now, it only supports iPhone 15 and 16 models, but Android compatibility is expected by the end of 2025, so the wait might actually work in your favor.
The Swippitt charging system focuses on speed and power management
Finding a quick and reliable charger that's compatible with your iPhone can be tough, which is why the Swippitt Instant Power System's focus on speed and power management stands out. The Hub not only charges batteries but also actively monitors and manages their status to keep them ready for use. It's built for repeated swaps throughout the day, whether it's just you or multiple people sharing the same setup. If more than five people are using it, things might slow down while the batteries recharge, but for most households, it's designed to keep up.
The Link case does more than hold a battery; it manages how and when your phone charges, which can help extend the life of your phone's internal battery. It connects via Bluetooth and prioritizes charging your phone first when plugged in, then tops itself off. It also offers military-grade protection, so it doubles as a durable everyday case. Even if the Hub loses power, the spare batteries inside still hold their charge until it's back online.
The free Swippitt app ties the system together and is available for both iOS and Android. It tracks battery status in real time, notifies you when you're running low, and lets you monitor the charging habits of friends and family in your "Swippitt Circle." You can also control who gets access to your Hub by keeping it private, sharing it with trusted users, or leaving it open.