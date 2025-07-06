Did GM Ever Make A V10 Engine?

American cars are not really known for their V10 engines, but there were a few notable ons over the years, like the Dodge Viper, and also a few Ford models were powered by a V10 engine. America was obsessed with V8s, and not many V10 engine cars were produced Stateside. General Motors, one of the biggest manufacturers in the country, also experimented with the idea of a V10 engine, and while it never made it to a production car, GM made a few prototypes of them.

In 1994, GM engineers set to work on a V10 engine, opting to add two cylinders to an existing V8 engine. The engine was built for GM's trucks, though we could have potentially seen a V10 Corvette as well. The V10 engine did have better performance in its truck application, but it did not make sense or had any significant advantage over GM's original big block V8 engine which it could have potentially replaced.

The real number is not known, but a handful of V10 prototype engines did become a reality. One of them escaped the testing facilities of GM and somehow ended up in the hands of a very lucky person, and it came for sale recently. GM confirmed its prototype nature as well. The other engines are still hiding somewhere in GM's development centers.