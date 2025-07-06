GM Small Gasoline Engines Vs. Ford EcoBoost Engines: How Do They Compare?
As two of America's traditional 'big three' automakers, Ford and GM have a rivalry steeped in history. They've each offered similar types of products that fulfill the same purpose for buyers, be they SUVs, trucks, diesel, or gasoline-run engines. So, with regulations insisting that cars needed to be more efficient and cleaner than they were back in the day, both went back to their individual drawing boards and came up with solutions. GM drew first blood with its introduction of the Ecotec engine in 2000. Ford responded after almost a decade, with the EcoBoost engine in 2009, and they proved powerful and efficient soon enough.
In response, GM revamped its Ecotec range by introducing the newer small gasoline engines in 2014. Later, it launched the 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B inline-four in its half-ton pickup trucks ahead of the 2019 model year — a move that eventually culminated in the current Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS). The Ford and GM engine families both offer smaller capacity engines that produce comparable power output to larger, naturally aspirated powerplants while delivering better fuel economy through a combination of direct injection technology and turbocharging.
Because direct fuel injection squirts fuel straight into the combustion chamber, fuel delivery is more precisely controlled versus conventional port fuel injection, where fuel is sprayed into the intake and then mixes with air before entering the combustion chamber. The more controlled nature of direct injection means more fuel can be saved during delivery. The turbocharger, for its own part, forces extra compressed air into the combustion chamber to enable more fuel to be burned and consequently improve power output. But just how do GM small gasoline engines and Ford EcoBoost engines compare in terms of the power they generate?
Ford EcoBoost engines are larger than GM small gasoline engines overall
GM's small gasoline engine range is comprised of inline three- and four-cylinder engines with displacements ranging from 1.0 to 2.7 liters, Ford's EcoBoost lineup includes inline three-cylinder, inline four-cylinder, and V6 options displacing between 1.0 and 3.5 liters. Because of their higher displacements, Ford EcoBoost engines make more power on the whole. In its highest state of tune, a stock EcoBoost engine generates 450 hp, whereas the most powerful GM small gasoline engine peaks at 326 horsepower.
This isn't at all surprising, considering GM small gasoline engines like the 2.0-liter LSY inline-four are designed to specifically prioritize fuel economy over performance, evidenced by the presence of fuel-saving technologies like active fuel management (AFM) and start-stop system. While some Ford EcoBoost engines have auto start-stop, which automatically switches off and restarts the powertrain when idling, they generally try to strike a balance between performance and fuel economy. Still, the difference between the two in terms of fuel economy isn't very significant.
Take the GM 2.0-liter turbo inline-four LSY engine. It averaged 25 mpg in its final year beneath the hood of the 2023 GMC Acadia, according to EPA data. Meanwhile, the comparable 2023 Ford Explorer managed to deliver 24 mpg from its 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost engine. That's despite the Ford EcoBoost engine yielding 72 more horsepower and 52 extra pounds of torque over the GM small gasoline engine at 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. So even with its larger size and plenty more horsepower, the 2.3-liter inline-four cylinder proved to be nearly as efficient as the smaller GM 2.0-liter turbo inline-four LSY, which bundles both AFM and auto start-stop (the EcoBoost 2.3 has only auto start-stop).
Which vehicles currently come with GM small gasoline and Ford EcoBoost engines?
With governments continuing to tighten emissions rules, ever more vehicles are being powered by smaller-capacity engines as part of efforts by automakers to increase fuel economy and reduce fleet average CO2 emissions. For example, many GM trucks and cars today are powered by the L3B engine, a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four that replaced the larger 4.3-liter V6 in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. In addition to the Silverado truck, it currently features beneath the hoods of pickup trucks like the Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon.
Known in some GM vehicles as the TurboMax, the GM L3B engine can also be found in the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT4-V, among others. Then there's the 2.5L LK0, a smaller version of the 2.7-liter L3B engine and a member of the GM CSS range. It provides motivation for the current-generation GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Enclave. Presently, the 2.0 LSY is the smallest GM gasoline engine. It motivates the Cadillac CT5, CT4, XT4, XT5, Buick Envision, and many more.
Similarly, a great majority of the Blue Oval's vehicles today are powered by the EcoBoost engine. These include the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, F-150 and F-150 Raptor, Ranger and Ranger Raptor, Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Navigator, etc.