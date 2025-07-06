GM Small Gasoline Engines Vs. Ford EcoBoost Engines: How Do They Compare?

As two of America's traditional 'big three' automakers, Ford and GM have a rivalry steeped in history. They've each offered similar types of products that fulfill the same purpose for buyers, be they SUVs, trucks, diesel, or gasoline-run engines. So, with regulations insisting that cars needed to be more efficient and cleaner than they were back in the day, both went back to their individual drawing boards and came up with solutions. GM drew first blood with its introduction of the Ecotec engine in 2000. Ford responded after almost a decade, with the EcoBoost engine in 2009, and they proved powerful and efficient soon enough.

In response, GM revamped its Ecotec range by introducing the newer small gasoline engines in 2014. Later, it launched the 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B inline-four in its half-ton pickup trucks ahead of the 2019 model year — a move that eventually culminated in the current Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS). The Ford and GM engine families both offer smaller capacity engines that produce comparable power output to larger, naturally aspirated powerplants while delivering better fuel economy through a combination of direct injection technology and turbocharging.

Because direct fuel injection squirts fuel straight into the combustion chamber, fuel delivery is more precisely controlled versus conventional port fuel injection, where fuel is sprayed into the intake and then mixes with air before entering the combustion chamber. The more controlled nature of direct injection means more fuel can be saved during delivery. The turbocharger, for its own part, forces extra compressed air into the combustion chamber to enable more fuel to be burned and consequently improve power output. But just how do GM small gasoline engines and Ford EcoBoost engines compare in terms of the power they generate?