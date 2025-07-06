Want To Change Your MacBook Username? Here's How To Do It

Apple's Mac lineup of desktop computers and laptops is well-praised for its diversity, ranging from the highly capable $999 MacBook Air to the fully specced-out Mac Studio, designed to handle 3D rendering and software development. Regardless of which machine you choose to go with, you get to experience the highs and lows of macOS. On the one hand, it looks and often runs more optimally than Windows does on custom hardware; however, there are a few elements that can make it harder to switch from Windows to macOS.

Freedom of customization is a big example. macOS does offer the essentials, like toggling between light and dark themes, changing app icons, and customizing the Control Center. Like Windows, you can also create different user profiles if you share your Mac with another person or multiple people in your family — a functionality that is still not available on the iPad. When you create a new account, you get to pick a username, associate an Apple ID with it, and pick a profile picture.

Although changing your password or swapping in a different picture for your account is straightforward, changing the name of your user account on macOS isn't a streamlined experience at all and requires a bit of messing around. There are several steps involved, but fortunately, changing your username on macOS is relatively straightforward if you follow the instructions carefully.