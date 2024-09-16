How To Change App Icons On macOS

Apple's Mac lineup of computers is inarguably some of the best combinations of premium hardware and reliable software that the industry has to offer. Pair that with the slew of high-quality apps for Mac that can improve the Apple experience, and you have yourself a workstation that delivers on not just performance, but also on battery.

Advertisement

MacBooks are also beautifully designed, inside and out, with customization options in the software that let you make it your own. One of the most effective ways to add a touch of personalization is to swap the icons of the apps you use the most. Android has had the ability to do so for years, and users have figured out creative ways to change app icons on iPhone and iPad, too.

Contrary to how restrictive iOS has been for years, macOS offers generous amounts of freedom when it comes to customization — through third-party apps, if not natively. The ability to change icons, fortunately, is a built-in feature that many are not aware of. So if you can no longer stand the saturated green of the WhatsApp icon in your dock, here is how you can change it.

Advertisement