Are The Ford Ranger & VW Amarok Really The Same Pickup Truck?

The answer to the question of whether the Ford Ranger and the VW Amarok are really the same pickup truck ... is complicated. While there are many similarities between them, there are also a number of differences. This is due to the nature of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen during the process of developing two discrete versions of a truck that could be made in the same factory, and on the same production lines.

One of the key reasons that automakers engage in such a joint venture is to can share the development costs. The result of this collaboration is that the Ford Ranger and the VW Amarok share a common platform, but are different from each other in most ways that might matter to a customer who could potentially be shopping both of these trucks.

Both trucks are made in the same factory, Ford's Silverton Assembly Plant located in Pretoria, South Africa. Ford Ranger trucks are also made in a number of other plants worldwide. The Ranger pickups that are sold in North America are produced in Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, while the Volkswagen Amarok is not sold in the United States. There's a reason why Volkswagen does not offer a pickup truck in the U.S.