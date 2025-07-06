What Was The Turbo Button On Old '90s PC For & Why Don't We Have It Anymore?

Back when computers were harder to come by, and regularly banished to the ubiquitous computer room if they were in the home at all, they had a few features that can seem a little tricky to place the usefulness of. This includes the turbo button: a toggle on the front of computer towers, often near the disc drive. To make something go turbo is to supercharge it, giving it more power. Usually, turbocharging is something you would do to an engine or turbine, making it a little unclear what exactly the button would do in the context of a PC.

The reality of exactly what the button did is even more confusing. In the case of the Eagle PC Turbo, which according to How-to-Geek is probably the first computer to include an explicit turbo button, the toggle would switch clock speeds between 8 and 4.77 Megahertz (MHz). This means that pressing the turbo button actually slowed down PC clock speeds, rather than overclocking the PC. The reason behind this is that higher clock speeds could make computers seem like they were running much slower, as they weren't compatible with a lot of pre-existing games and software.

When computers were operating at 8 MHz, it could cause programs to become unstable or crash, and games to operate at entirely the wrong speed, rendering them practically unplayable. Other home computers started following suit, tacking turbo buttons that would speed user experiences up by slowing operations down. Eventually, technology moved on from the 1980s and 1990s, leaving turbo buttons behind. Software started being designed in ways that would work in tandem with clock speed changes without requiring users to manually hit a switch.