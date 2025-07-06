Why Are Satellites Covered In 'Gold Foil'? Here's What It's For

NASA has had a long connection with gold and its unique color. In 1996, the Mars Global Surveyor was launched into space carrying a gold-plated telescope mirror designed to map the topography of Mars. In 1977, NASA sent golden records (complete with cartridges and needles to play them) aboard Voyager 1 and 2 — in case something out there ever found them. On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module named the "Eagle" — wrapped in what looked like gold foil — became the first crewed vehicle to land on the Moon.

So it's ironic that the "gold foil" isn't real gold at all but rather something called Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI). Oh, and it's not even foil. The MLI is used as both a thermal blanket to reduce heat loss, but also acts as a protective barrier against dust and bits of space debris. These blankets have three components: the outboard layer, the inner layers (which can vary depending on the orbit and mission requirements), and the inboard layer.

The thin sheets are made of gold and silver-colored aluminized polyimide or polyester films (i.e., DACRON, Nomex netting, and Mylar) coated with layers of aluminum. The silver aluminum side faces inward towards the craft, while the yellowish-gold side faces outward, making the space equipment appear draped in gold. The inner layers can be separated by netting with low-conductive properties, which helps separate and reduce contact between each layer. The crinkled appearance is intentional, providing a weight-saving alternative to netting while also reducing contact between the layers.