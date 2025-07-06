Does A Camper Shell Boost Gas Mileage?

Pickup trucks are prized for their high amount of torque, towing capacity, and payload. However, one area in which many of these vehicles don't excel is fuel economy. However, diesel trucks can get some fantastic miles per gallon, given some of their advantages over gasoline. And this is the diesel engine truck that gets the best MPG in 2025. But what happens to fuel economy when you add a camper shell over the bed? Does the enhanced aerodynamic quality of the shell improve things, or does the weight increase of the add-on reduce fuel efficiency? It turns out, both end up being true. YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck investigated this very question, measuring fuel economy with and without a topper, logging 18.16 miles per gallon without and 18.26 miles per gallon with a camper shell.

In truth, weight has a significant effect on how thirsty an engine is, with the U.S. Department of Energy explaining that adding 100 pounds to a vehicle can result in a fuel economy loss of up to 2 percent. A full bed CX Series truck cap from A.R.E. weighs in at 185 pounds, which is certainly not helpful in conserving fuel.

Speaking with Edmunds, Max Schenkel, General Motors technical fellow, explained, "For a full-size truck, a change in drag coefficient of 0.01 is approximately equal to an improvement in fuel economy of 0.1 mpg." Suffice it to say, any reduced drag provided by the shell that enhances miles per gallon is subsequently canceled out by its weight.