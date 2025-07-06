Why Do Some Cars Have Roof Scoops? Here's What They're For

Automotive engineers will go to great lengths to eke an extra mpg or a few extra horses out of their vehicles, like using spoilers to help with downforce or working obsessively in the wind tunnel to make cars more aerodynamic. Some high-performance cars even have a roof scoop, a duct that usually directs air to the engine of a rear- or mid-engine vehicle.

Roof scoops are the funky looking bulges on the tops of a select few supercars and many World Rally Championship vehicles, where they aren't there to cool the engine. WRC vehicles need to be fast and light, and one way engineers shed weight is by removing all of the car's climate control equipment. Instead of having air conditioning to cool down the driver and navigator, the roof scoop redirects fast-moving air into the cabin to keep it at a reasonable temperature.

Some supercars — like the last of its kind McLaren 620R for example — have engines mounted behind the driver to help balance the car for better high-speed handling. The roof scoop on the 620R feeds air through individual air filters to the twin turbos on its 612 horsepower V8.