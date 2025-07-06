Can You Use Synthetic Oil In A Generator?

Generators come in many sizes and types to serve different purposes. Standby generators are large, stationary units designed to automatically protect against power outages in everything from hospitals to single-family homes. Some recreational vehicles (RVs) have built-in generators that allow camping in places without electrical hook-ups without sacrificing modern amenities such as air conditioning. Most major generator brands also offer portable generators designed to provide electricity wherever it's needed.

You'll need to perform some maintenance to keep your generator running smoothly. The list of preventive maintenance includes items such as cleaning or changing the air filter, replacing the spark plug, and running it frequently, but one of the most important tasks is changing the engine oil per the manufacturer's prescribed schedule. Information such as this is found in the owner's manual that came with your generator, from an authorized service center, or by searching for a manual for your specific model on the manufacturer's website.

When you stand in front of the engine oil display at any retailer, you'll be hit with multiple options. You'll see a lot of acronyms like API and SAE, numbers including 0W-20 and 15W-40, and terms like conventional and synthetic. It's easy to get overwhelmed, so let's break these down armed with information from some of the leading generator brand owners' manuals.

It's ok to use synthetic oil in your generator. In fact, some leading generator brands, such as Generac, recommend using synthetic oil in its home backup generators.