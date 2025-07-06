Toyota's $13,000 Pickup Truck: A Look At The Pros & Cons Of Owning One

Toyota is keen to redefine what it means to be cheap and cheerful in 2025. While the 2025 Ford Maverick, one of which we test drove recently, is receiving heaps of praise stateside for its affordable sub-$30,000 starting price, Toyota has developed a pickup truck which cuts that price in half and then some. Before you go marching down to your nearest Toyota dealership to order one, it's worth noting that the cost-conscious Hilux Champ is not available in America, and with the way it's developed, it's unlikely to ever arrive on American shores either.

Still, in a world where most pickup trucks are now amenity-clad $50,000-plus options, the Hilux Champ is a very welcome breath of fresh air, asking the equivalent of around $13,000 — or 459,000 Thai Baht. The first pro to owning one of Toyota's cheapest pickup trucks then is, of course, how accessible they are. With such an easily swallowed price tag, the Hilux Champ should prove a popular way for small to medium enterprises to mobilize their businesses, although it's not all sunshine and rainbows with Toyota's latest bargain.