Why More Propeller Blades Does Not Mean Higher Top Speeds In Airplanes

When one thinks of the average airplane, odds are that propellers are part of that mental image. They've been a crucial component of airplane construction from the moment air travel found its footing over a century ago. They're essential to generating the right amount of energy, known as thrust, to push the plane forward, allowing it to lift off the ground and soar through the clouds at incredible speeds. They have done and still do an excellent job, seeing as the United States military still uses several propeller aircraft. With that said, the technology isn't perfect, nor is it a means of infinite speed. That's to say, if one were to just keep adding propellers to a plane, it wouldn't mean infinitely higher top speeds.

As it turns out, there's a good reason why planes aren't typically equipped with tons of propellers in the hope of gaining more speed. In fact, an excess of propellers would actively work against this goal. The presence of propellers impacts thrust as well as drag, meaning that despite their function of providing speed, their weight and movement will inevitably slow the plane down. Therefore, if there were to be an overabundance of propellers on a plane, their potential speed-related positives would be nullified. That's why propeller aircraft strike just the right balance between thrust and drag to get the most out of the propellers they are equipped with.

For the sake of speed and weight efficiency, propellers are only used to a specific extent on aircraft. At least, the amount that planes can handle tends to deliver optimal performance.