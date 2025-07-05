Why Doesn't Toyota Sell A Diesel Pickup Truck?

While the market for diesel cars in Europe might be shrinking, diesel remains the fuel of choice for the continent's trucks, with over 90% of new trucks sold in Europe in Q1 2025 sporting a diesel engine. In America, diesels never caught on in the same way as they did across the pond, and although a few brands still offer diesel engines, they're a much rarer sight. Toyota offers a wide variety of powertrains in the U.S., including gas, hybrid, electric, and even hydrogen powertrains in the form of the Mirai, but it doesn't offer a diesel vehicle. That's despite the automaker selling a diesel version of its Hilux pickup in European markets such as the U.K. and Italy, plus certain Asian markets like Thailand.

The main reason Toyota doesn't offer a diesel truck in America is the expense. The brand claims that the cost to develop a diesel engine that meets American emissions requirements would be too high, although it did note that it might re-evaluate the decision in the long term. However, Toyota fans shouldn't expect a diesel truck to arrive stateside any time soon, with the automaker instead concentrating on electrified offerings like the full-size hybrid Tundra we reviewed in 2024. Even if the demand for diesels were to increase in the U.S. in the future, it's still unlikely that Toyota will bring a diesel truck over.